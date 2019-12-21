ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family of a 5-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother remembered the impact of their young lives in a vigil outside their home in south St. Louis Saturday.

The siblings died in a house fire Friday morning. Their father, Antwan Williams, is still recovering at the hospital.

+3 Children dead following early morning fire in South City identified Two children are dead following a Friday morning fire in South City.

Stuffed animals and teddy bears line the front of Antwan Williams Jr. and Miracle Warner’s home.

“My little niece pretty face, my nephew little smile, I won’t get to see that no more. So if you got that, hold onto it, treasure it,” said the children’s aunt, Maria Williams.

Tina Williams Johnson is the children's grandmother. She said her son is a single father to both children. He is stable and in the ICU.

“Nothing can explain this moment,” Williams Johnson said. “I’m asking prayers go up for the one that did survive trying to do a heroic deed. Trying to save the two little ones.”

Antwan and Miracle were both in kindergarten at Woodward Elementary School.

They touch so many in their short lives that even though it’s Christmas break almost the whole staff came to light a candle and remember them.

“It’s showing of who they were and who the family is,” Principal Dr. Carla F. Cunigan said. “Still praying for dads recovery. We know he’s in ICU and hope and pray he’s able to get his strength back. I know there’s going to be more difficult times for him.”

It was a somber night to shed tears and to console one another.

“We here for their memory to show love and let people know when you’ve got someone, we can never get them back,” Maria Williams said.

The school said they will have a crisis team for students and staff when they return in January.