ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 2020 brought the most homicides in St. Louis in nearly three decades.
The 262 murders this year are the most since 1993, and the victims were remembered at a somber service in North St. Louis Thursday.
Because of the pandemic, the crowd was limited and none of the victims' family members attended the service.
The list of victims was so long that with social distancing, the church couldn't safely accommodate the loved ones of that many people.
"It's important for all of us here today, on this last day of the year, to remember the loved ones we so tragically lost in 2020," said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
It is the 29th year that community group Families Advocating for Safe Streets held a remembrance for those who lost their lives to violence.
Krewson expressed her deepest sympathies and called on everyone to work together to make 2021 a more peaceful year.
St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton spoke to the humanity lost this year, and reminded those in attendance of the need for the community to help bring peace to the families who have suffered loss.
"These are people in this region who were human beings who are no longer here, who mattered, who meant something," Barton said. "Who cry out for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied."
St. Louis Police Chief Jon Hayden couldn't attend, but in his place, Deputy Chief Lieutenant Colonel Rochell Jones spoke and said violent crime was up in most major cities.
At the end of the service, different readers took time to read off the names of all 262 victims.
Several speakers talked about the hope that 2021 will see a reduction in violent crime and homicides, and that the community will start seeing an impact from the Cure Violence program.
