ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Loved ones are in Dellwood Wednesday night, holding a vigil for 13-year-old Nevaeh Smallwood. Her 15-year-old boyfriend is accused of shooting her to death Tuesday.
At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to the 10200 block of Lynncrest Court for a reports of a person shot. When they arrived, Smallwood was found dead. Now, just a day later, instead of preparing to send Smallwood back to school, they are preparing for her funeral.
A teenager is dead after a shooting in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm really fed up with it. This has really hit home and I'm devastated," said Smallwood's aunt Princess Portis. "I really wish that these young men and women would put the guns down. They mean us no good. If you're not hunting for food, we don't need them. If you're not protecting yourself, we don't need them."
Smallwood's boyfriend is in custody, but police haven't identified him at this point.
