ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Homicide Victims Vigil is being held today to honor people who have been killed in the St. Louis area.
The Crime Victim's Center and the Homicide Ministers and Community Alliance will be hosting families of victims at the Saints Theresa and Bridget church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Metro Police Chief and St. Louis County Police Chief are expected to speak to families.
