VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Vietnamese Community donated more than 200 masks to first responders in some of the hardest hit communities in north St. Louis County.
“These people have no choice, if they have to stand on the front lines they need to be protected also,” president of community Kristina Le said.
The latest St. Louis County COVID-19 case numbers show majority of the cases are in the north part of the county.
The hardest hit zip code is 63136, housing Jennings, Moline Acres, and Castle Point, where 117 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
“In the time of need we are a strong country and be known that we’re St. Louis and we’re very strong,” Le said.
Le says she and her team of 20 sewers have already made more than 2,000 masks for health professionals.
Now their focus is police officers and firefighters.
Some of the municipalities that’ll receive masks will include Vinita Park, Beverly Hills, Bellefontaine Park and the North County Co-Op Police Department.
