Security video captured the life-threatening storm surge in St. Bernard Parish as Hurricane Ida moves inland in southeast Louisiana.
(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Numerous first-person water rescues occurred after cars drove into deep water on Interstate 10 in New Orleans. As a good Samaritan was rescuing one person, he is almost hit by a pickup truck plunging in the water. One woman rescued was a nurse who was trying to deliver medication. She was rescued by an off duty Italian Naval officer.
Missouri Task Force 1 is heading to New Orleans to assist following Hurricane Ida.
Ida crashed into land as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane Sunday. Now a weakened but still powerful Tropical Storm moved over southwestern Mississippi early Monday morning. It was pummeling parts of the two states with heavy rain, a dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday.
More than a million homes and businesses were hit with power outages in Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.US. The entire city of New Orleans was in the dark.
