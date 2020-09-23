LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KMOV.com) -- Demonstrators said a police narrative of what happened during a protest in Louisville in which guns were drawn was not accurate.
Multiple videos showed the confrontation. Video released from police showed a woman pointing a gun at the driver during Friday night's protest.
According to a post from the Louisville Police Department's Facebook page, individuals were spotted causing damage to a vehicle at the traffic light around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
But video from protesters showed the driver merging into a turning lane where protesters were seen walking.
There was an exchange of words between the driver and the protester before the driver pulled out his firearm, that's when the protester pulled out her firearm. Footage also shows the man getting out of the car and engaging with protesters.
Watch the video above to see the videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.