ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Social media videos circulating online show large crowds gathering outside on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning as bars were closing on the busy street in Downtown St. Louis.
According to 911 logs, there were calls for shots fired, officers in need of aid and disturbances on Washington Avenue between 15th and 18th street. A resident shared video with KMOV of numerous police cars responding to the incidents.
Other social media videos show people dancing in the street and several standing and jumping on top of a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle.
"It's ridiculous and totally unacceptable behavior,” said Alderman Jack Coatar who represents the 7th Ward which includes parts of Downtown. “That crowd damaged city property and put officers at risk.”
Resident Arnold Stricker who also belongs to an organization called Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis says this is just one example of problems on Washington Avenue.
“I was a little shocked and disappointed that that would be going on. We want a vibrant recovery from the pandemic for all the businesses and the residents in the city and that wasn’t a great way to kick that off,” said Stricker.
He says solutions must happen in cooperation with police, residents, the new mayor’s office and the St. Louis Downtown CID.
Saturday night is not the first time there have been concerns on Washington Avenue. The city erected barricades up and down the street last summer to deal with cruising, speeding and dangerous activities. Some of those barricades in Downtown were removed ahead of this weekend due to large crowds expected with St. Louis Blues and Cardinals playing in town.
“We all need to work together, we’d like to have a better neighborhood, we’d like to have a vibrant neighborhood, but there need to be solutions. This has not been going on a short period of time, it’s been going on a long period of time and it’s been ignored and now we’re suffering some of the consequences,” said Stricker.
KMOV reached out to SLMPD to find out if any tickets or arrests were made and what kind of damage was done to their vehicles. They have no yet responded to our requests.
