ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday night, the St. Charles Police Department ordered all bars to close early following large crowds that caused disturbances inside some of the bars and in the parking lot.
Jayson Conley said he was sitting on the patio and watched as a big group started throwing punches around midnight Saturday.
“There’s definitely a huge increase on crowds and stuff so I don’t know it used to never be like this the entire time I’ve gone out here it used to be super chill and mellow," Conley said.
Conley believes the bars are more crowded due to earlier curfews in places like St. Louis County and St. Louis City. Right now, St. Charles County does not have a curfew for bars.
“It’s definitely gotten insane, there’s not really anywhere for anyone else to go out but here so I understand why like everybody is coming here and wants to party here but there’s also a limit on like what’s going on,” Conley said.
Investigators in St. Charles confirmed no arrests were made and no shots were fired during the fighting on Main Street Saturday night. Police said they are increasing patrols on weekends and speaking with bar and restaurant owners about safety.
We reached out to multiple bars on Main Street but we haven't heard back from the owners yet.
