ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A car drove through the On The Run convenience store Friday afternoon.
According to police, a 49-year-old woman from Bridgeton went out of control and ran into the front of the store on 5th Street around 12:30 p.m.
The driver originally told police she experienced mechanical difficulties with her vehicle, but after further investigation, she was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.