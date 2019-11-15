ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A car drove through the On The Run convenience store Friday afternoon.

According to police, a 49-year-old woman from Bridgeton went out of control and ran into the front of the store on 5th Street around 12:30 p.m.

Car drives through On The Run 11/15

The driver originally told police she experienced mechanical difficulties with her vehicle, but after further investigation, she was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

No one was injured.

