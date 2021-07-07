NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – Police in New York are investigating an assault on a tourist from Russia and a friend she was visiting.
"The back of her head was completely bloody,” recalled Adriana Mariella.
Mariella was walking her dog when she saw the two being attacked in front of her home.
"The guy passed me probably 30 seconds before, so the chances of that being me are quite high,” she said.
Mariella then saved the two strangers from a possible second altercation by hiding them in her building.
"He actually came back for her when they looked at the security footage, when we were inside the building, I let her come in,” said Mariella.
In video the suspect is seen grabbing the 31-year-old Russian tourist and throwing her into a scaffolding pole then onto the ground while trying to take her purse. The woman suffered severe lacerations to the back of her head and had to be hospitalized. The 33-year-old friend, who lives in New York, suffered bruising to her face after the man punched her and ran off.
Police are calling the June 26 incident an “unprovoked attack” and said it happened around 9:30 p.m. on West 15th Street by 8th Avenue in Chelsea. According to police, the suspects in the attack are not in custody.
