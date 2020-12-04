CBS NEWS -- A Texas high school football player is facing charges of assault after video shows him charging onto the field and slamming into a referee Thursday night. Authorities say he was angered after being ejected from the game following two penalties.
Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half a game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.
Police escorted Duron from the stadium. The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35 to 21.
However, the Edinburg Consolidated School District issued a statement Friday saying that The Edinburg High School football team will be removed from the playoffs in response to the incident.
