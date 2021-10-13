ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lock your cars: St. Louis police reported 17 stolen vehicles and 11 reports of stolen items inside vehicles at five different gas station chains throughout the 2nd district since June.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying these incidents have increased in recent months in the district. The 2nd district includes neighborhoods like Forest Park, Hi-Point, St. Louis Hills, Shaw, The Hill, Tower Grove and others.
The statement also included video of one of the incidents at an Amoco gas station at 981 Skinker Blvd. near Forest Park on September 29.
The thief in the video gets out of the passenger seat of a car and enters a vehicle while the owner is pumping gas, then drives away. Police said the key fob is left in the car in most of these types of incidents.
BP, QuikTrip, Phillip 66, Amoco and Circle K gas stations have all been targets since the rise of thefts in June.
