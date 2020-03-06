NEWHALL, Calif. (KMOV.com) -- Aerial video shows a man suspected of stealing a car run from police and onto the freeway where he is clipped by a car.
Police pursued the suspected stolen 2007 Audi Thursday night in the Palmdale area, which is northern Los Angeles County.
You can see sparks fly from the tire before the car pulls over. The front tires were punctured by sets of spike strips that deputies laid down.
The video shows the driver jump out of the car, roll down a small hill and run into oncoming traffic of the 5 Freeway. He was clipped by a car before being arrested.
The passenger inside the stolen car stayed in it and surrendered to deputies.
At some point during the chase, the hood of the Audi flew up covering the windshield, though the suspect continued to drive.
