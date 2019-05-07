ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A bystander was recording when a St. Ann police detective broke a window and pulled a suspect out of a car after the end of a chase.
St. Ann Police Department said their department was involved in a chase that started in St. Peters and came through St. Ann Tuesday afternoon. St. Peters police said they tried to stop the car for a traffic violation and also said there was a warrant associated with license plate.
Once the suspect’s car stopped, one of the passengers inside refused to put his hands up, unlock the door or open the window, police say.
Police said the situation was dangerous and officers had to make sure no weapons would be used on officers or bystanders. When the passenger refused to cooperate with the officers, police said a detective broke open the window, pulled the passenger out of the car and took him into custody.
St. Ann police say the passenger was not mistreated or abused even though someone recording the incident in a nearby car yelled that it was “abuse.”
No civilians or officers were hurt, police say.
News 4 will be talking with St. Ann police and will update this story when more information becomes available.
