A new $20M addition is scheduled to open at the Chaifetz Arena complex

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis University announced its plan for a brand new $20 million athletic facility Tuesday afternoon. The facility will be an addition to SLU's Chaifetz Arena.

SLU plans to open the O'Laughlin family Champion Center by 2023

SLU President Dr. Fred Pestello made the announcement for the O'Loughlin Family Champion Center and said the project is a "leap forward for Billiken Athletics."

The building is set to be 2,500 square feet. Pestello said said the project will be paid for 100 percent through fundraising.

"This will be a best in-class facility," Pestello said during the announcement. "It will serve Billiken student athletes and advance their athletic pursuits here at SLU."

The project will start spring next year. Pestello said the goal for opening the facility is 2023.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.