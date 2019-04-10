ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A South City man didn’t want to be identified but says he feels it’s his duty to show video of a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer driving their SUV on a city sidewalk.
He told News 4 last Friday night he attended a vigil for deceased Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle. After the vigil, he says he was walking back to his car when he thought it was odd to see a police officer parked on the sidewalk.
“I could tell that this vehicle was trying to intimidate people,” said the man.
He says the officer followed him to his car before telling him about Kiener Plaza's closing time.
He told News 4 it also stood out to him because he knows the plaza wasn’t built to hold vehicles.
He says he works with a company that helped financially back the construction of Kiener Plaza.
“This is a sidewalk with certain type of materials on these planks that are meant for pedestrian use only,” said the man.
News 4 sent police an email asking about their policy and if there was a valid reason why the officer was on the sidewalk.
A spokesperson said they can’t answer those questions because Internal Affairs is investigating.
The department says that officer is still employed.
