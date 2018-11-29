O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A video shows police officers in O’Fallon, Mo. pulling a man from a burning car on Tuesday.
Witnesses say the man, Chris Behan, suffered a medical emergency. Behan said he is diabetic and his blood sugar dropped. He says he remembers nothing else about the incident.
Another video shot from a different angle shows Behan being dragged out of his car at a gas station on Bryan Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Behan says he is grateful to those who helped him.
"I'm extremely thankful the teamwork they did to get me out and I just count my blessings today... It's just a great day," said Behan.
Behan says he has not been able to watch the video yet.
