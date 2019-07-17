***Warning. This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.***
ADDISON, Tx. (CNN) -- Investigators are releasing a new video of a plane crash in Texas that left 10 people dead.
Just a warning, the footage shows the very moment when the victims lost their lives.
The footage shows a private plane flying low before plowing into an airport hangar in Addison.
The plane then bursts into flames, creating a plume of smoke that could be seen from far away.
Officials say the aircraft crashed while trying to leave for saint petersburg, florida, last month.
Federal investigators are still looking into what went wrong.
According to their preliminary report, one witness said the plane sounded like it did not to have enough power to make a full takeoff.
The incident left two crew members and eight passengers dead.
