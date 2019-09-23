HOLLYWOOD, Fla (KMOV/WPLG/CNN) -- Violence broke out during a girl's high school basketball game in Florida. The victim was a high school game. Her alleged attacker? An adult male.
Teen girls from two different basketball teams were fighting in Hollywood, Florida when video showed the man come in and strike a girl.
"All of a sudden from behind me this big guy that I'd never even seen before. He grabbed me by my head. He comes his arm all the way back and he hits me," said Malia, the victim. Malia said the blow was so intense she blacked out before other adults came to her aid.
"If I was a parent in that situation I would have been trying to get my two children off of that court and I would have been trying to get out of it. But instead he grabs another minor and he hits them with full force," Shemar Adams said, who is Malia's uncle.
The teen's family is filing a police report. Police said they identified the man.
