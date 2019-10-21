JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County deputies are on high alert after a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries by armed criminals.
Most recently, a homeowner in Barnhart near Seckman Road and Mastadon State Park had an encounter with a suspect in his driveway.
Terry Logan's security cameras alerted him that someone was outside his home trying to get into one of his vehicles.
He was concerned about the garage door opener inside, especially because his girlfriend and two children were sleeping in his home.
So Logan came outside with a gun and ordered the suspect to get on the ground.
The suspect ducked behind a truck, then fired three shots at Logan. All three shots missed.
"It's kinda surreal. Everything is happening very quickly. I just simply wanted to put a barrier between me and him so I stepped back, got behind the other vehicle that was there, keeping a close eye on what he was doing and what the suspect was up to," he said. "At that point in time i seen him running across the neighbor's yard across the street. I didn't have a clear shot so he ran."
Sheriff Dave Marshak said his department is growing concerned due to the fact the brazenness of the crimes appears to be escalating.
“What has historically been teenagers and drug addicts stealing from unlocked vehicles, has escalated to armed, coordinated and planned cooperatives that have countersurveillance, and the willingness to shoot and attempt to kill homeowners simply wanting to protect their families and property,” he said.
Marshak said the suspect in the surveillance video is part of two or three different groups who are behind more than 40 car thefts since July in the county.
The groups appear to be highly organized, with getaway drivers and weapons they aren't afraid to use.
Marshak said whether or not to confront the thieves is up to the homeowner.
"If I felt that outside my residence I would definitely confront them. We want to educate our citizens that when you introduce a firearm there all kinds of possibilities. I don't think this homeowner expected to be involved in a fight for his life," he said.
Sheriff's deputies are increasing patrols to combat the threat. They have identified several persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.
