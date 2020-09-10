FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Fairview Heights are seeking help identifying two men seen on surveillance video robbing a fast food restaurant on Sept. 2.
The armed robbery occurred at the Five Guys Burgers and Fries around 8:50 a.m.
The video captured one of the suspects holding a gun to an employee’s head while he opened the safe at the restaurant. The suspects were then seen taking cash before running away.
Anyone who can recognize the suspects is urged to contact police at 618-489-2130 or leave a tip on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.