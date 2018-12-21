JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - New video shows the man accused of fatally shooting a woman at a Catholic Supply Store in west St. Louis County was involved in a road rage incident.
Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thomas Bruce was involved in a road rage incident one month before the shooting.
The video shows Bruce getting aggressive while talking with the trooper. The incident happened on October 17.
A lawyer who watched the video told News 4 Bruce appeared to be intoxicated.
Bruce was not arrested or charged in connection with the incident.
"I can tell you I currently have clients charged with DWI, who, in their video, don't look as drunk as Mr. Bruce," said lawyer Kristi Flint.
He is accused of walking into the Catholic Supply Store on November 19, committing multiple sexual assaults and killing Jaime Schmidt.
MSHP later responded with the following statement:
Troopers assess all relevant factors when conducting crash investigations. The video shows one aspect of the investigation and does not include the trooper's in-person observations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from the road.
