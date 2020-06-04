BUFFALO, N.Y. (KMOV.com) -- Two police officers in the Northeast have been suspended without pay after video taken by an NPR reporters showed officers shove an older man who stumbled backwards and hit his head on the ground.
In the graphic video shot by Mike Desmond with WBFO, you can see the man bleeding from his head while he lays on the pavement and police officers walk by without stopping. One officer does try to bend down but is pulled back by a fellow officer.
This incident happened Thursday at the end of a protest in Niagara Square.
In the initial account of what happened during protests Thursday night, Buffalo police stated the man tripped and fell after they had arrested five people. But upon watching the video, the Buffalo Police Commissioner immediately suspended the two officers without pay and launched an internal investigation.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted that he is "deeply disturbed" by the video and that the 75-year-old man is in stable but serious condition.
June 5, 2020
Governor Andrew Cuomo also called it "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful" in a tweet.
This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.I've spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation.Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020
