ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Video captured in north St. Louis County shows a driver using the cover of night and firing off either a BB or pellet gun at cars in a neighborhood outside of Florissant.
Families living along Greenway Chase and Barkwood said they’ve heard the shots the last two days.
Andy Le discovered his two cars, and others along his street, had been damaged.
"I was very surprised, but I don't know who made that,” Le said.
Le was surprised to see the shooting on video from his Ring camera doorbell. He said one shooting happened Monday during the day and again Wednesday at night.
“That’s very concerning, too. But, I don’t want to think of bad things. I am concerned about the safety of my son,” Le said.
Another neighbor told News 4 that three other neighborhoods were hit by a similar group last week.
Insert pics of three maps here
Le points wants the shooter or shooters to know he's not concerned about damaged cars and windows, but instead for his 6-year-old son.
"I can repair the window for however much it is. It’s not too expensive. If they keep repeating like that, it makes me worry about the person and not the financials," the father said.
St. Louis County police said they are investigating the destruction of property incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.