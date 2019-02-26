WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (KMOV/CNNWBAY) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says a 131-vehicle pileup on Interstate 41 on Sunday is believed to be the largest traffic crash in the state's history.
One person was killed, and 71 people were hurt.
The sheriff's department released 911 calls from the pileup.
This dash cam video shows a driver on Interstate 41 Sunday in near white out conditions just before the moment of impact in one of the many accidents prompting continuous 911 calls.
Andrew Schefelker, 30, of Oshkosh was killed in the massive pileup.
Watch the video above to listen to the 911 calls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.