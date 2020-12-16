JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two officers are accused of assaulting a man brought in for booking at a Jefferson County police station and a third officer is accused of deleting photos showing the assault. Video of the alleged beating was obtained only by News 4.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officers James Daly, 55, and Bethany Zarcone were on-duty on September 30 when they assaulted a man brought in for booking at the De Soto Police Station. Charging documents say Daly grabbed the man by the hair and throat, pushed him onto a bench and held him down by the neck for a "period of time." Zarcone is accused of hitting the handcuffed man in his groin with her knees.

Officials said Allayna Campbell deleted photos capturing the assault. Campbell told investigators a supervisor instructed her to delete them. Campbell was charged with tampering evidence; Daly was charged with three counts of assault; and Zarcone was charged with one count assault.

Officer's Halloween cemetery display in Jefferson County being called 'awful' and 'disrespectful' The De Soto Police Department has launched an internal investigation after one of their officers' Halloween display he had in his front yard last year.

Daly reportedly put a mock graveyard on his lawn as a Halloween decoration last year. Images of it began circulating on social media showing several crosses with names on them that are used as grave markers. The wording on one of the crosses says, "Here lies Michael Brown, a fat ghetto clown."

The De Soto Police Department released a statement in response to the video: