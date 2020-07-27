DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A popular downtown St. Louis bar is drawing criticism after video circulated on social media showing a packed crowd.
The video shows a crowd of people on the dance floor at Wheelhouse and no one was seen wearing face masks. Some on Twitter called the party irresponsible since coronavirus cases are still on the rise across St. Louis.
On June 26, Wheelhouse made the decision to close for the best interest of their customers and staff.
"We don’t have to close, we don’t want to close but it’s the decision we’ve made in the best interest of our staff, customers and businesses. We will reopen when we think the time is right," the bar wrote on Instagram.
The business reopened two weeks later.
News 4 has reached out to Wheelhouse and is waiting for a response.
