CULVER CITY, CA (KTLA/CNN) -- Dramatic video shows the moment a car crashed through the window of a gym in Culver City, California last month.
John Fenoglio spoke with the victim who walked away from the close call with only minor injuries.
"I was looking forward to another workout and I got one," Samuel Kiwasz said.
Kiwasz never expected his regular trip to the gym to become a nightmare.
"It was really scary. I like saw my life flash before me," he added.
Kiwasz had just arrived at Anytime Fitness on the 4100 block of Sepulveda Blvd.
But seconds after stepping on to the treadmill. A red Mercedes SUV slams through a window, throwing Kiwasz to the ground.
"It was just before 6 a.m. The car went through the glass, it was like mostly glass wall," he said. "As I was flying back I saw the treadmill coming at me so I twisted it to the side to avoid being crushed."
Anytime Fitness general manager Nick Vierra said the crash "shook the whole building immediately when it entered."
Vierra ran to help but he noticed the female driver get out of her car.
"I'm looking to see if there are any more victims. There's nobody there," Vierra said. "From what I hear its pretty normal for people to be out of sorts after an accident like that."
Vierra added the driver "did have a little bit of a lack of concern. From what I hear that's pretty normal. She wasn't wearing shoes."
The driver attempts get back into her car but an off-duty police officer sprang into action.
"My friend, who is a cop, he actually prevented her from entering the vehicle. The vehicle was still running. So it was a little bit of a concern," Vierra said.
Kiwasz sustains only minor injuries-- an outcome he knows that could have been much worse.
"When you go through something like that you learned that life is a gift and to cherish every moment and I guess it wasn't my time," said Kiwasz.
As for the female driver, no charges have been filed against her but witnesses say she is cooperating with police.
