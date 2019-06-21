MILWAUKEE, WI (CNN.com) --- Disturbing surveillance video shows a baby being thrown from a car seat and landing on concrete during a fight at a gas station in Milwaukee.
Video surveillance obtained by WISN shows a man and a woman holding her 10-month-old baby in a car seat as they walked into the BP gas station at Farwell and Maryland early Friday morning.
They all go into the bathroom to change the baby's diaper but as they came out, you see the man, identified as Ronald Ziedman Jr. with his arms around the woman as she falls to the ground.
In the video, the woman is seen holding onto the carrier, then watch from the outside angle but as Ziedman grabs the car seat, and the baby flies out onto the concrete.
Ziedman picks her up and put her in the car, then goes back inside where the video shows him continue to attack the woman, even ripping off her clothes.
She told police at one point she said she "lost consciousness as a result of the punching."
Prosecutors say the suspect had been drinking and drove off with the baby from the gas station to Potawatomi Casino, where a security guard saw the man with the baby and called police
When police arrived, they say he failed a field sobriety test.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she had only known Ziedman for a couple of days and was staying at his mother's house with her daughter.
He faces several felonies, including child abduction and substantial battery.
WISN said Ziedman is a convicted felon.
If he's convicted on the new charges, he could spend more than a half century in jail.
As for the baby, she had bruises to her ribs and arm but is doing OK. The mother also suffered swelling and bruises on her face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.