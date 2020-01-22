O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a man walked into Powers Pharmacy in O’Fallon armed with a gun on December 16 and stole drugs.
Investigators released the video now in the hopes of tracking down the gunman.
“My daughter was where she is now and she started asking ‘can we help you, can we help you?’ He said ‘yeah I want your drugs’ and jumped across the counter,” explained Randy Powers, the owner.
The video shows the man wearing a hoody with a white scarf wrapped around his face. He’s holding a gun and a plastic bag and demanded specific drugs. Powers filled the bag with the drugs he asked for and the man left.
“I’ve always told everyone here there is nothing here worth your life,” said Powers.
It happened quickly and no one was injured. But police think the drugs might make their way onto the streets of O’Fallon.
“We are concerned about where these drugs are going whether it’s for personal consumption, or if this is an orchestrated theft for resale. So we do see an issue of overdose if this got into the wrong hands,” said Officer Tony Michalka.
Because of the ongoing investigation they won’t say how much or what kind of drugs were taken. There haven’t been any similar robberies in the area.
Investigators said the suspect is a white male, 5’06 to 5’08 tall with a thin build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Police believe the robber was in a white or silver 2013-2016 Lincoln MKZ, with tinted windows.
Powers said he is praying the man gets the help he needs before he puts anyone else’s life at risk.
“I just broke down because that’s my kids, and I still think about that, because it was hard to know her life was in jeopardy because of my business,” Powers said.
