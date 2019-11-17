(CNN Wires) -- An Arizona deputy is under fire for appearing to wrestle a quadruple amputee teenager to the ground.
The incident happened in September but the video is just coming to light.
The video was captured by another teen in the southside group home, a 16-year-old who was also arrested after the deputy recognized he was being recorded.
"It's tough to tell what exactly led up to it, right? Which is the value of the bodycam," said Defense Attorney Mark Resnick.
But the Pima County Sheriff's Department does not use bodycams.
And if not used, it can sometimes question the reliability of what's said and what's reported.
This video is a perfect illustration of that, according to Resnick.
"No sheriff is going to put in his report, 'I then shoved the kid's head into a cabinet for no apparent reason.' nobody's going to put in their report, 'I didn't feel threatened but i took the guy to the ground anyway,'" Resnick said.
Both teens were arrested and taken to jail and charged with disorderly conduct.
