SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (KPIX) – A San Francisco Uber driver said he was harassed and mocked by three unruly passengers because he’s a South Asian immigrant.
The video begins with a passenger taking off her mask and coughing. Another woman laughs and also coughs. The woman then steals the driver’s phone and rips off his mask while the group insults and threatens the driver.
"I never said bad to them, I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don't hit people, I am not raised that way, so they were not getting out of my car,” Subhakar Khadka recalled.
Khadka said he picked up the three women in the Bayview on San Bruno Avenue. When he noticed one of the women wasn’t wearing a mask, he said he asked her to put one on. He then said he drove to a nearby gas station so she could buy one, but by then, he said, the racial slurs and taunting had already begun.”
“Are you stupid?” one of the women is heard asking in the video.
"You guys are animals to treat other human beings like this,” Khadka said.
After the women got out of the car, one of them pepper-sprayed inside of the vehicle from a passenger window that was open a little bit.
Khadka said he came to the United States eight years ago and works hard to support his family in Nepal. He believes he was targeted because of his race.
"If I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them I am pretty sure. The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I'm among one of them, it's easy for them to intimidate me,” he said.
Khadka said Uber gave him $120 in total cleaning funds after multiple requests. He said that isn’t enough. In a statement Uber said, “The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.