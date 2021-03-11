SAN DIEGO (CBS Newspath) -- The San Diego Police Department has released body cam footage of a controversial traffic stop involving an 8-year-old child.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was speeding and going 70 miles an hour in a 40 mile an hour zone on the afternoon of March 9 in the city's Hillcrest neighborhood. The driver, who has not been named, initially did not stop, prompting police to call for backup and treat the encounter as a "high-risk traffic stop."
Once the driver did pull over, officers drew their guns and directed him to back away from the vehicle. When they commanded his child to do the same, the father scolded police to put away their weapons as his son exited the car.
He was given a citation and his car was sent to the impound. The driver and his son were allowed to leave.
The father claims an officer pointed his weapon at the child, but police say body cam footage proves otherwise. An officer can be seen pointing his weapon in the general direction of the car the moment the 8-year-old walks out.
"Can you take that gun off him?" the father is heard saying. Another officer tells the child to put his hands down and explains he is not in trouble.
The incident prompted peaceful protests Wednesday night. Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe has called for the department to review how minors are handled during traffic stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.