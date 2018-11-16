SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday, police released surveillance video of an October officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis.
An officer shot a male suspect in the 3500 block of Gravois around 6:30 p.m. on October 17 after police received a call about a suspicious person at an Advanced Auto Parts store.
The man was connected to a robbery on Monday in St. Louis County in which a credit card was taken.
The suspect, a 35-year-old white man, had used the card at the Advanced Auto Parts store previously. Store employees were told by police to call them if the suspect returned.
After the man walked in on the evening of October 17, the store called the police.
A 32-year-old female officer and 25-year-old male officer responded to the scene.
When they arrived, they tried to take the man into custody and a struggle ensued. Video captured the entire incident.
During the struggle, officers noticed the man had a pistol in his waistband.
Chief John Hayden said the gun was later determined to be a pellet gun.
"I've seen a pistol," the chief said. "I certainly could not have told it was a pellet gun. There is nothing about it that looks to be a non-authentic semi-automatic weapon."
The two officers and suspect struggled over the gun. During the struggle, the female officer shot the man in the chest.
He was stable when he was taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.
The suspect was later released from the hospital and turned over to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Hayden said the video was released as part of a policy to increase transparency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.