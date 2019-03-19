VALLEJO, Calif. (KPIX/CNN) -- A California family is shaken but grateful after their home was robbed Sunday morning while they were sleeping.
The prowler was caught on camera with surveillance footage showing him just feet from their sleeping baby.
“I was like anything but kids, you know,” Schendelle Bohulano said. “I was like you can take everything away, just don’t be near my niece and nephew.”
The intruder was just steps away from Schendelle Bohulano’s 1-year-old nephew, sleeping in his crib all caught on the family’s home surveillance camera.
"And that's when I like I freaked out because my sister sent us the video from that camera that you can see my nephew in bed and he was like looking in," Bohulano said.
Bohulano’s 4-year-old niece was in the next room over.
The suspect went over a gate, into the backyard and through a window, before yanking the wires to some of the cameras inside. But not all of them.
Bohulano’’s sister and her children were inside the home sleeping.
“I got chills,” Bohulano said. “I started crying. I was just like why.”
It was around 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Bohulano’s sister’s husband had just left the house.
"Her husband was checking up on them through the cameras and he asked, he was like, was there an earthquake or something?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.