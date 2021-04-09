CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a deadly shooting inside of a Metro East laundromat Tuesday night.
Officers from the Cahokia Police Department found 30-year-old Ramonte Randolph gunned down inside of the Best Wash Laundry Mat on Camp Jackson Road just before 9:30 p.m.
Investigators released surveillance videos of a person of interest in the case.
Video 2: Cahokia pic.twitter.com/LRclgbPhgH— MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) April 9, 2021
Detectives requested the help of the Major Case Squad to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.