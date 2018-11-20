ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the first time, people are hearing the words of the woman accused in a bizarre murder plot in St. Charles County.
Prosecutors say Pamela Hupp lured a man to her O’Fallon home back in 2016 with the intent to frame someone else connected to separate murder from 2011.
In court Tuesday for the first time, observers saw a video of Hupp talking about what happened. They also heard about a note found in the victim's pocket. Cameras weren't allowed in the court and News 4 has been denied access to show viewers the evidence.
Lawyers went back and forth Tuesday arguing to a judge about what evidence should be allowed in her trial next year.
“The life he was living, he was just being a dad,” said Shannon Zoll, the mother of the victim’s children.
Zoll says hearing new evidence about his death is always difficult.
Prosecutors say Hupp lured Louis Gumpenberger to her home and then shot him.
“I think our evidence will show that she was very methodical that she had reasons for the steps she took so that it was premeditated in a sense,” said Tim Lohmar, the St. Charles County Prosecutor.
Prosecutors say the motive was to frame Russ Faria.
Faria’s wife, Betsy Faria, was murdered in 2011 in Lincoln County. Faria was originally convicted but later acquitted.
Hupp was a key figure in the case. She collected life insurance and some speculate if she was involved in the murder.
In the videotaped interview played in court, she talked about it, telling a detective about herself, "Everyone says 'you’re a nut case,' but I’m not."
She says Gumpenberger wanted to get "the money I stole from Russ."
Faria could be called as a witness in Hupp's current trial.
“I am hoping to see her get convicted and spend the rest of her life in prison because she has hurt a lot of people and that's what she deserves,” Faria said.
The defense declined to comment.
Hupp faces the death penalty if convicted in her trial, which is scheduled for June.
