MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (KMOV.com) – A New Hampshire couple was brutally beaten while visiting Miami Beach, Florida.
WSVN reported that Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson were randomly attacked while on the sidewalk in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue on April 30. “I literally got frickin’ cold-flogged,” Clarkson told the station. “You aren’t prepared for something like that. It happened so quick.”
Sherbrooke Hotel, near where the attack happened, had security cameras that captured the attack. The couple were treated at the hospital before leaving the state.
“I’ve been all over the world,” Dill told WSVN. “I’ve been to Thailand, Qatar, Belize, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, all the cities, and I’ve never– that was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”
Michael Albert, 36, was later arrested and charged with battery in the case.
