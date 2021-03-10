(NASA/CNN) -- NASA’s Perseverance Rover is sending back wind sounds from Mars.
The microphone located at the top of the rover’s mast was still down when the recording was captured, which might explain why it sounds muffled.
The rover is roaming Mars searching for signs of ancient life. So far, it has sent back hundreds of photos. During its two-year mission, Perseverance will also collect samples that will eventually be sent back to Earth for analysis.
