ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has a message to the Show Me state residents: Drive sober, or get pulled over.
The patrol shared a video on Sunday, showing a close call for a trooper parked on the side of an interstate. "Not sure if gets much closer than this," the patrol said, as the video shows a driver just barely miss hitting the trooper.
The patrol said the driver of that car was arrested for driving while intoxicated. This happened on Interstate 70 in Boone County.
