SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Four men broke in to a Swansea, Illinois home with guns and stole a car Tuesday morning, police said. The men reportedly got into the home through an open garage door and demanded valuables.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rand Lane off of Old Collinsville Road around 5 a.m. for an armed home invasion. Police believe a neighbor's doorbell camera caught the thieves driving away in the stolen gray Nissan Altima following a white truck.
Police are still searching for the stolen car. It was possibly spotted on westbound Interstate 64 from Fairview Heights 10 minutes after the incident.
The suspects were described as four men in their late teens to early twenties. No one was injured at the residence the suspects stole the car from.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-233-8114.
