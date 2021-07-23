NEKOOSA, WI (WSAW/CNN) -- Mountains of mayflies covered gas pumps and the outside of a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.
The lights attracted the mayflies and thousands of them piled on top of each other. An employee at the gas station estimated there were 6-inches of dead mayflies. Workers at the gas station said the mayflies spooked many customers away from stopping to get gas.
“So, the day that I was doing the leaf blowing and they were gonna get gas, they would look, and their car windows would be down a little bit because it was hot out, they would roll them up and be like this (nods head)," said store manager Jasmine Stebnitz.
It took employees over four hours to clean the mayflies up. They had to use leaf blowers to get them off the pumps and shovel them into garbage bags.
"We have to struggle to get it over to the garbage because they're so heavy,” said Stebnitz.
Professor of Biology at UW-Stevens Point Jamee Hubbard said there were more mayflies this year because there were less parasites in the water to eat them and keep the population down. Hubbard also said water quality played a role.
"If our water quality goes down, like pollution for example, then we will start to see the populations decline simply because of negative changes in water quality,” said Hubbard. “So, Mayflies also serve as a really good indicator of the health of our streams and rivers and some lakes."
Once the mayflies come out of the lake they mate and migrate over to light where they live for 24-48 hours before dying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.