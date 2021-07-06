(CNN) -- A man was arrested after he was caught on a doorbell camera rubbing raw bacon on his Muslim neighbors' home in Las Vegas.
Police identify the man as 58-year-old Ricky Uwich and is charged with harassment, stalking and being a nuisance.
The family says the man lives downstairs and claims he's called them names and caused problems before.
Muslims traditionally don't eat pork, they consider it unclean.
"The stair case, the railing, the door frame, everywhere, and it was so unfortunate because when my kids came home earlier, they had touched those places. We don't necessarily, bacon isn't our kryptonite, however if anybody rubs meat on your surface and walls it would be uncomfortable," said one of the family members, who wished to remain anonymous.
Uwich told police he did not like the family because they are Muslim. He's also accused the family of being terrorists.
"I do think he definitely hates us, and he's trying very hard to makes us feel uncomfortable, but yeah, I do feel it's a hate crime," said another family member.
