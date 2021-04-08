JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An inmate attacked a corrections officers in Jefferson County.
Sheriff Dave Marshak shared a video of the attack, showing an inmate charge toward an officer and throw punches. The sheriff's office said the attack was unprovoked and happened while the officer was on a count run.
The attack happened on March 15. The inmate is facing at least eight charges, five of which are felonies, including fist-degree assault. The sheriff's office is applying for an assault charge for the attack.
