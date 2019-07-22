OAK BROOK, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A group of good Samaritans rushed to the aid of the driver of an overturned pickup truck.
The accident happened Monday on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, Illinois
The truck flipped over after a tire blowout.
It was then struck by a passing vehicle.
In the video, you can see several people get out of their cars and work together to flip the truck back on its side.
They then broke the windshield and freed the man inside.
The driver was able to walk away from the crash.
