(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Firefighters had to rescue a group of goats that were trapped on a roof in the northern Columbian department of Santander on Sunday.
Firefighters rescued the smaller goats first and then the rest jumped to safety. None of the goats were injured.
"We have never seen such cases here before. We've rescued snakes, porcupines, opossums, and other kinds of wild animals here, but we have never rescued goats on a roof before," said Barichara Fire Department Commander Marcos Angarita.
Authorities don't know how they got on the roof.
