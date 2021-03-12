LONDON, UK (CBS Newspath) -- A French artist has people joining hands across the world in a mission to promote peace and kindness.
Guillaume Legros, better known as ‘Saype,’ recently used his spray gun and biodegradable paint to create a giant piece of land art in the West African village of Ganvié. He says his idea is to make the world's largest human chain by painting intertwining hands that build bridges between people and cultures.
Saype didn't stop at one. He made a second fresco on a beach in the nearby town of Ouidah that was once one of Africa's main slave trade hubs. A giant hand seems to be slipping into the ocean and another is pulling it back. Saype says it's a symbol of mutual hope and kindness.
The idea began in 2019 with a line of hands leading to the Eiffel Tower.
Since then, the 33-year-old dubbed the king of land art has painted 37 pairs of hands across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Spreading a universal message of togetherness when world could use it most.
Saype paints more than hands. He's also created landscape art to draw attention to COVID, climate change, and the plight of refugees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.