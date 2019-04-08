MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KMOV.com) -- Video of a fight between fans at a Friday night Cubs-Brewers game is making rounds on social media.
It is not known what started the fight, or if any arrests were made.
However, calls for police to Miller Park, where the Brewers pay, increase when the Cubs are in town.
Out of 161 police reports at Miller Park in 2018, more than 30 of the calls were made when the Cubs were in Milwaukee.
16 calls came in when the Cardinals visited the Brewers.
