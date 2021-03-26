MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A wild video of a close call for one Maryland Heights police office as a dump truck blasts by.
Police said the officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle with his emergency lights on the shoulder of Interstate 270. A dump truck passes the car on the right, nearly hitting the officer.
It's still unclear what led to the close call. Luckily, no one was injured.
