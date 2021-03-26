In the video, a dump truck passes the Maryland Heights police officer on the right, nearly hitting the squad car.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A wild video of a close call for one Maryland Heights police office as a dump truck blasts by. 

Police said the officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle with his emergency lights on the shoulder of Interstate 270. A dump truck passes the car on the right, nearly hitting the officer. 

It's still unclear what led to the close call. Luckily, no one was injured. 

